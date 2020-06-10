IOR spreads the word, one kilometre at a time

IOR’s truck is wrapped in decals promoting the Heart of Australia services.

IOR’s truck is wrapped in decals promoting the Heart of Australia services.

Encouraging people in rural and regional communities to prioritise their health can be tricky. Fortunately, long-running supporter IOR is helping Heart of Australia spread the word via a movable campaign on one of their fuel tankers.

If you’ve been on the road in outback Queensland recently, hopefully this visually striking fuel tanker has caught your eye.

The idea to wrap a tanker in decals promoting the Heart of Australia services was the brainchild of the IOR team.

IOR managing director Stewart Morland said the tanker initiative aims to encourage as many people as possible to access the specialist services that Heart of Australia offer.

“We understand how resilient people in the bush can be. They put the needs of their family, their business, and their property before themselves,” he said.

“But, as people, we also know that sometimes the best thing we can do is to look after our health.

“We hope that the promotion of Heart of Australia’s services on the side of our tanker reminds people to make their health a priority, just for a moment.

“It’s the best way to stay healthy enough to look after all those other important things in their life.”

IOR has a strong history of supporting rural communities through organisations that save lives and improve people’s wellbeing, including Heart of Australia.

“IOR is a family-owned business, and we take our regional roots very seriously. We understand how challenging it can be to access specialist health services when you live outside a capital city,” Mr Morland said.

“That’s why we jumped on board to support Heart of Australia from the outset.

The story of how IOR came on-board as a supporter is well entrenched in Heart of Australia’s origins.

Back when Heart of Australia was merely a dream, Dr Gomes was invited to present his vision, in five minutes at the end of a meeting in Toowoomba.

“It was one of the most amazing evenings of my life. As I walked off the stage, Stewart Morland jumped over a few chairs, walked up to me, handed me his business card, and said ‘Our company, IOR, we’re all about the bush. We understand what you’re trying to do and we think it’s very worthwhile,” Dr Gomes said.

“He told me if I could get the truck up and going that IOR would provide all the fuel we needed. It was just a handshake deal, based on a vision I had shared, but IOR has honoured that promise ever since.”

“It was one of the key moments in our history, where I finally believed that the dream was going to become a reality.”

“IOR has been with us every step of the way.

“They are quite literally the fuel that drives us from town to town, community to community. As the dream has grown to include more heart trucks and more towns, so has their support.

“We could not cover the vast distances we travel, and the number of towns and communities we serve without their ongoing fuel support.

“And now, with the addition of the new tanker artwork, they’re stepping it up once again, and helping us promote the importance of health to communities around the state.

“We are incredibly grateful for their support.”