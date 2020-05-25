Menu
The Heavy Vehicle Compliance Snapshot for the 2020 Q1 was released by the RMS.
Inspection report shows slight improvement in compliance

Kate Dodd
25th May 2020 4:12 PM

NEW South Wales and Maritime Services have revealed a slight improvement in heavy vehicle compliance in its first report for 2020.

The Heavy Vehicle Compliance Snapshot for the January to March quarter shows an 87.8 per cent compliance rate and a 2.1 per cent reduction on the number of defect notices issued.

68,303 heavy vehicles were inspected (the lowest number of units inspected in the last five quarters) and 10,693 defect notices were issued to 8,355 vehicles, excluding inspections and notices issued through the Heavy Vehicle Inspection Scheme (HVIS).

The report shows the proportion of defect notices has reduced by 7.0 per cent and 0.7 per cent for minor and major defects compared to the previous five-year average, however the proportion of formal warning and self-clearing defects is 7.8 per cent greater.

RMS issued 6,424 defect notices issued during enforcement programs including Heavy Vehicle Safety Stations, On-Road Enforcement and Special Operations:

  • 4,144 (64.5%) minor defect
  • 1,582 (24.6%) self-clearing defect
  • 10 (0.2%) formal warning defect
  • 652 (10.1%) major defect
  • 36 (0.6%) major grounded defect

Through the Heavy Vehicle Inspection Scheme, 10,693 defect notices were issued with the following breakdown: 8026 (75.1%) minor defect, 1,658 (15.5%) self-clearing defect, 169 (1.6%) formal warning defect, 824 (7.7%) major defect and 16 (0.1%) major grounded defect.

The report also shows heavy vehicles carrying aggregate/soil are attracting the most notices in terms of load, closely followed by Building materials/supplies, Primary Produce, Groceries and Machinery and that the most common defect fault type was to do with brakes (19.6% for minor and 3.4% major defects), followed closely by Ancillary Equipment (20.5% minor and 1.8% major defects).

Read the full report here.

