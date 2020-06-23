MOTORISTS will be able to use the Northconnex tunnel within "months" but they will pay for the privilege from day one, with no toll-free period on the $3 billion project.

The road will be completed in the "third quarter" of this year, despite being initially set to open in December 2019.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and more than half a dozen other MPs completed the first "end-to-end" drive through of the tunnel from Wahroonga to Pennant Hills on Monday to mark the road's imminent completion.

The $3 billion tunnel will bypass 21 sets of traffic lights on Pennant Hills road, labelled by Transport Minister Andrew Constance as "one of the worst (roads) in the country in terms of congestion".

Travel times will be cut by 15 minutes per journey, but the time saving will come with a hit to the hip-pocket. The toll for a regular car is almost $8, and truck drivers will pay $23.50 per trip. There will be no toll-free period.

Trucks will be forced to use the tunnel, with operators facing a $191 fine if they choose to travel on Pennant Hills Road instead.

As the longest tunnel in Australia, Northconnex will feature a number of specialised light installations designed to combat driver fatigue. Briefing notes provided state that installations will be "subtle stimulants to keep drivers alert and focused".

Northbound, motorists will drive through a "backlit silhouette of trees" while southbound drivers will be greeted with "a night sky simulating the different intensity of stars".

Originally published as First look: Inside the new $3b NorthConnex tunnel