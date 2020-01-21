Infrastructure Victoria chief headlines conference line-up

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Michel Masson headlines a line-up of some of the nation’s most prominent infrastructure advisory bodies and authorities.

INFRASTRUCTURE Victoria CEO Michel Masson will headline a line-up of some of the nation's most prominent infrastructure advisory bodies and authorities at the VTA State Conference 2020 from March 1-3.

Infrastructure Victoria is an independent advisory body that was established to prepare a 30-year infrastructure strategy for Victoria, provide advice to government on specific infrastructure matters, and to publish original research on infrastructure-related issues.

Under Mr Masson's leadership, Infrastructure Victoria supports government departments and agencies in the development of sectoral infrastructure plans. And while it does not directly oversee or fund infrastructure projects, Infrastructure Victoria plays a significant role in providing government with the catalyst to make decisions on our state's future infrastructure needs.

"Michel will deliver a keynote address at State Conference 2020 on the recent work of Infrastructure Victoria and talk about the projects that should be prioritised to safeguard our city and state's growing transport needs," said VTA CEO Peter Anderson.

"Infrastructure is absolutely critical for managing the increased demand operators face from customers every day. It will play a pivotal role in advocating for future transport infrastructure projects, so don't miss out on the chance to have your say on what projects your operation would benefit most from."

Other key infrastructure providers to address the conference include the North East Link Authority, Transurban, Regional Roads Victoria and ARTC.

VTA State Conference 2020 provides a forum for delegates to hear from industry experts about how to manage the challenges associated with increased demand. Managing Increased Demand is the theme of the conference this year, in recognition of the importance for freight operators to structure their businesses to be able to capitalise on the enormous opportunities afforded from unprecedented demands throughout the supply chain.

Special Members Only pricing is available for all current VTA members, with a range of packages available to suit all delegates.

For pricing and other information about the conference, please visit the VTA website, where you can also register online.