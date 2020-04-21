Industry must plan for life after the pandemic

IT’S TOUGH: We’re going through a tough situation, but we must begin to plan so we are ready to hit the road when this is over. Picture: BERNARD HUMPHREYS

AS AUSTRALIANS we are so accustomed to our freedom, to go where we want, when we want and have what we want.

Pretty laid back and ready to give a helping hand when needed.

Now that freedom is hugely curtailed and we are finding it difficult to obey simple rules under a state of emergency, and we are rebellious even though the rules are the for the health of ourselves, our family and our friends.

This is because we really are the “Lucky Country”, and as I was reminded when speaking to an industry colleague this could be because we have never had to fight for freedom on our own shores.

We have travelled across the world to fight for the freedom of our country and others, the shores of Gallipoli, the trenches of France, the jungles of Vietnam, the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now we are fighting the chains that keep us in our homes and away from everyone except those confined with us because of a VIRUS.

Something we cannot see, cannot shoot, cannot bomb like in a war but need to subdue to win the war and protect the vulnerable.

We need to conquer the enemy of coronavirus and get back to work, school and life, get the economy moving and businesses humming before the cost becomes to great to bear.

The economic cost is going to be enormous and the debt will be still being paid by our grandchildren, the government can only raise so much by taxing the workers as there is a decreasing amount of us.

Some businesses will never recover from the enforced closures or slow down, older people losing their jobs may not get another.

The societal cost will possibly be even greater as there will surely be an increase in suicides with those impacted by the shutdown and the workers on the front lines.

There is already an increase in family violence from being cooped up all the time, there will be an increase in family breakups, and on the bright side there will probably be a baby boom.

We must have a forward-thinking plan and we must begin to plan so we are ready to hit the road when confinement and social distancing laws are relaxed or rescinded so life returns to a semblance of normal.

Now for the positive side of life, Transport Women Australia Limited has launched its Creating Connections Mentoring program and has already signed up its first mentors and mentees.

They are also nominating several amazing women in the Women in industry awards; these awards are continuing through the crisis and will be announced and awarded online.

Please support these awards as we need to shine a little light out there.