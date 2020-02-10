Industry alliance slams Patrick’s new port charges

DIRECTIVE IGNORED: Patrick Terminals is rolling out new port charges around Australia from March 9.

PATRICK Terminals has blatantly ignored a directive from the NSW Government to stop its ongoing excessive port infrastructure surcharges.

That's the message today from an alliance of peak transport bodies fighting back against the port price hikes, the latest of which is a Terminal Access Charge levy.

The group, which consists of Road Freight NSW (RFNSW), the Australian Trucking Association (ATA), Western Roads Federation and the Customs Brokers and Forwarders Council of Australia Limited (CBFCA), said that the country's largest stevedore also failed to provide industry with 60 days notice for its increases for a range of terminal charges, which take effect from March 9.

The increases include:

• Electronic Vehicle Booking Fees from $13.00 to $20.00. Approximately a 54% increase.

• Infrastructure Levy of $77.50 to a new Landside Terminal Charge of $114.50 for import containers. A jump of more than 47%.

• Infrastructure Levy of $77.50 to a new Landside Terminal Charge of $82.50 for export containers. Approximately a 6.45% increase.

Prices for storage, hazardous and reefer containers have also been increased. The increases are staggering, said the alliance, with Patrick's VBS normal slot booking fee rising by almost 54%, including at Cargolink facilities for the return of empty container de-hires at the wharf, while performance penalties will rise between 7% to 9%.

The peak bodies said it's unreasonable and unfair, given that transport operators aren't experiencing increases in terminal performance to offset higher fees through greater vehicle productivity (turnaround times and load utilisations).

In December last year, NSW Transport Minister Minister Constance warned that "stevedores must act responsibly and immediately put a stop to any price hikes" and said that it was "completely unacceptable for stevedores to increase their infrastructure levies anytime soon".

Minister Constance also referred the stevedores' ongoing port fee increases to the NSW Productivity Commissioner 'to investigate the impact on the supply chain'.

The alliance has written to Minister Constance seeking an urgent meeting to discuss Patrick's latest increases and to seek remedy on behalf of transport operators crippled by what it described as continued price gouging.

"Patrick has thumbed its nose at the Minister and imposed another unjustified port fee - by cynically renaming the Infrastructure Surcharge as a Terminal Access Charge," said Road Freight NSW (RFNSW) chief executive Simon O'Hara.

"It's among a wide-range of terminal charges which will undoubtedly cause further financial burden on landside transport operators carrying the cost of paying ever-increasing terminal fees.

"We're urging the Minister to haul-in the stevedores and put a stop to their crippling charges - our members are struggling to survive."