Industry adjusts to a new way of business

Marvellous the effects on the trucking industry, hundreds and thousands of technicians, drivers, owners, engineers and suppliers, as well as megadollars of investment by a microscopic little bugger called COVID-19 that’s invisible to the naked eye.

“Previously” (the word at the beginning of each episode of a Netflix binge), nothing short of an earthquake, such as the April 2016 event on the Japanese island of Kyushu that cracked the bearing machines at the country’s major bearing-making plant and brought the rest of the car industry to its knees, would cause a truck manufacturer to allow a factory to stop. And certainly not by the hand of an executive who had to press the red button (everyone has a red button) and send everyone home.

But COVID brought truck building to a grinding global halt, along with each company in the supply chain, not one of which had room to store the output beyond a day or so, even if they were able to keep manufacturing.

For the want of a vaccine, such is the power of a bug.

Nevertheless, dealers have remained largely busy through the pandemic restrictions.

Major changes to the way they do their business have been implemented, and some of them will continue into the foreseeable future, as better in-work hygiene reduces absenteeism.

Service departments have risen to the challenge, and where parts have remained available, scheduled maintenance has continued and, in many cases, been brought forward, so that the release of restrictions will trigger maximum productivity.

But at the truck factories it has also been a busy period.

New models slated for release have been announced in the virtual world and then sent to dealers for them to do the launch on their own territory.

It means less of a splash initially, but probably more customer contact.

Hino has announced its biggest release of the last few years in the new 300 series, and I know that Hino executives are frustrated that they haven’t been able to gather the media together and wind them up. The 700 series has also had (another) upgrade, and the off-road GT series got a thumping power and torque boost.

Freightliner got hit with the pandemic at a crucial stage in the release of the new Cascadia. They must think they are marked – the Argosy release a few years back was stumped by component shortages.

Just before the doors started to close, DAF released its new CF models with the 13-litre MX engine and PACCAR’s tricky transmission. I was booked to bring one of the trucks across to WA. Then the bug struck.

Volvo had a global event for its new range in Sweden locked and loaded until just days before we were due to fly.

But most notably, Big Rigs was at its best – great content, relevant issues, the most proficient editor in its history – until News Corp ran a sword through its regional publications. I’ve written for most truck journals over the past 13 years. Big Rigs has been a highlight. For this last issue, in its current form, we bid farewell.

Hope to see you again.