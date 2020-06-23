‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’

Hexchex design patents have been fully granted in 23 countries around the world.

Firstly we would like to thank all of you who have supported Hexchex since the beginning. It’s now more important than ever to buy Australian made products and prop up Australian businesses.

With the recent COVID-19 restrictions, business shutdowns and endless money printing, the devastating effects on the economy and jobs will be felt for some time.

This pandemic has highlighted some major concerns and it seems we have become far too reliant on Chinese imports.

Most people are completely unaware that Hexchex products were “patent pending” (unless you like reading small print).

We’re generally not shameless self promoters but patent violations have recently become more of an issue so we are feeling the need to promote this fact.

So we are very happy to announce, our Hexchex design patents have now been fully granted in 23 countries around the world.

This is great news for ourselves obviously but also for Australia and are proud to be doing our small part for the Australian economy.

Patents are a huge investment in both time and money and a positive outcome is not a guarantee so it is a huge relief that our designs are now fully protected.

I believe this actually makes Hexchex the only patented Wheel Nut Indicator product in the world right now.

Completely Australian owned both designed and manufactured in Australia.

It’s not all good news and we were warned, even with patent protection there will be those who steal ideas and China is proving to be a real problem in this regard.

They do not care about patents and we have found Hexchex “fakes” being sold in Australia and overseas. It’s not just Chinese companies.

A reasonably large New Zealand company we were talking to went ahead and manufactured and sold their own multi size indicator, with full knowledge of Hexchex patent pending. Luckily, their design failed but still has potential to do damage to our reputation by making a bad product.

Never thought we would have to deal with that in a western country.

It’s tough to be “the world police” but transport is generally a great industry and we are fortunate enough to have some awesome customers who happily provide us with information on the “fakes” when they see them.

We are not a huge corporation and as a relatively small family business, the investment, risk and work involved in bringing, even a simple product like Hexchex to the market is significant and we consider ourselves very fortunate.

The fakes not only hurt our business but also our suppliers who may be undercut in the market and lose business to these cheap Chinese copies.

If anyone has any information about suspected “fakes”, even if you bought them without knowing, we are here to help and any information you have is much appreciated.

They say “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” so when people copy our products, I guess we should take it as a compliment and an endorsement of our Hexchex design.