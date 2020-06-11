Menu
Chris Russell
Chris Russell
News

‘If you can eat it, or drink it, we carry it!’

Jonathan Wallis
11th Jun 2020 6:00 AM

IT WAS good to catch up with Chris Russell from Hobart the other day when he rolled in to deliver a couple of pallets of comestibles at Mood Food, the 24-hour Bennett’s Caltex Truckstop at Kempton.

He was driving a Tasfresh (Hobart) eye catching Hino 500 1426 Euro 5 long 10 pallet rigid with room for four pallets in the freezer upfront for frozen foods.

”If you can eat it, or drink it, we carry it!” he said.

“That means pretty well everything our customers use and want.

“Starting out from Hobart we service pretty well everywhere from Oatlands south, including Triabunna and Bothwell through to Dover in the south and including Nubeena and the Tasman Peninsula, so it is an interesting job and we get to know lot of good people along the way, and it keeps me both busy and happy which is a good way to be just now.

“With the current COVID-19 situation business has certainly dropped off, but all the takeaway businesses are busy, as are some other small successful delis and corner shops, so they are still keeping us on the go, just not flat out now.

“I’ve been here for 18 months and am enjoying the job and the run, and the truck is right for the job as well.”

We asked how long he had been driving professionally and he told us: “I’ve been driving for about 18-20 years now all up, and I still reckon it’s a good career, and no real regrets, or I wouldn’t still be doing it.”

Time off, he said, was taken up with footy and sports whenever possible.

