Ian’s a crackin’ good bloke

A BROKEN windscreen whilst driving a truck is a genuine pain in the butt for drivers around this vast country.

This may be a reasonably common occurrence but one that nobody wants to happen as there are consequences.

The financial cost of lost revenue as a result is mainly governed by where that occurs and at what time.

If a screen is broken at some remote location far away from the nearest repairer, or after normal hours, it can have a devastating impact.

I was driving into Townsville from the southern outskirts when I saw a Freightliner parked beside the highway just over Rooney’s Bridge having two front windscreens replaced.

Hundreds of cars and trucks drove past on this very busy road and a train travelled towards town along the railway line on the other side.

After pulling up nearby I spoke to Ian Murray who owns a company named “Need A Screen”.

The 37-year-old Ian is a former truck driver with 10 years service who had worked for Schmidt’s Livestock Transport and WW Engineering amongst other companies.

“I started this business three years ago because I wanted to do something different but which still involved the road transport industry,” Ian said.

Since then the majority of his business has been replacing truck windscreens which has involved most types.

“I specialise in trucks and have replaced them on old and newer trucks such as Volvo, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Western Star and a few others but never on a Peterbilt yet. I would average about three truck windscreens a day,” he said.

Much of his work has been around Townsville but there have also been SOS calls from remote and far away rural and outback locations.

Ian Murray replacing a windscreen on the Freightliner.

“I once got called to Julia Creek which is 650km west of Townsville along the Flinders Highway on a Sunday and did the job. Have also have been up to the Chillagoe area out from the Atherton Tablelands,” he said.

Penalty rates are paid in many industries to people who have to work after hours and on weekends.

But Ian said he doesn’t charge any extra whenever he gets called out.

“I did one call out recently at 4am and didn’t charge extra because I know from experience as a driver that the road transport industry is 24 hours a day. I’m used to working weird hours and realise if a truck is not running then the company and driver aren’t earning. I am not out to make a million dollars,” Ian said.

I asked Ian what were the most common reasons causing windscreen breaks and whilst he nominated “rocks’’ – another answer was rather surprising.

“Scrub turkeys cause a lot of breaks as they can fly a bit and hit at speed. I went to Green Acres near Giru on the Bruce Highway a while back in the middle of the night after one such incident,” he said.

There have been many call outs after more sinister incidences in which rocks have been thrown at trucks.

“I had one call out after kids threw rocks at a truck near Bowen which is 200kms south of Townsville along the Bruce Highway,” he said.

Despite what many may think, Ian said that colliding with a kangaroo rarely results in a windscreen break.

“They are mostly too heavy to end up at windscreen height,” Ian said.

Ian said that the cost of replacing a truck windscreen was not prohibitive when compared to those on cars and buses.

“It costs on average around $300 each for both front sides of a truck plus GST,” he said.

Ian mostly works solo but if a job is big he enlists the assistance of Josh Farquhar who was with him that day.

“It can take up to five hours to do the replacement depending on each truck,” Ian said.

The 2002 Freightliner Ian was working on when I saw him is owned by veteran Townsville driver Graham Both who said the damage caused to his windscreen happened whilst he was travelling from the Atherton Tablelands a day before.

Graham was carrying hay from the Tablelands down south to Gatton when a rock hit his windscreen.

He had no hesitation in contacting Ian to do the replacement as he had used his services before.

Ian Murray replacing a windscreen on the Freightliner.

The 68-year-old Graham said that was only the second time in five years that he has required a windscreen replaced.

Long time driver Graham who started in 1985 said that back in the eighties when he drove an S-Line the windscreen was replaced very year.

Graham said he reckoned it was good value to pay $750 to get the work done by Ian.

“It isn’t worth it claiming it on insurance,” he said.

A wealth of knowledge about the industry especially in North Queensland, I spoke to Graham about the number of accidents recently on roads which connect the Bruce Highway with the Atherton Tablelands.

These being the notorious Gillies and Palmerston Highways along which many truckies have had broken windscreens.

“Authorities spend a lot of money on those roads but they are hard to maintain due to the weather such as rain,” he said.