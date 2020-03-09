’I do not understand why more women are not joining the industry’

INSPIRING OTHER WOMEN: Celebrating women in the industry are Transport Women Australia Limited chairs (from left) Nola Bransgrove, Pam McMillan, Merry Manton; Elizabeth Martin, Glenys Jardine and Jacquelene Brotherton.

WITH a world full of bad news, the need to look for the positive to focus on is ever more important.

One of these positives is the continued move to national uniformity.

When I joined the industry in 1970, national uniformity seemed completely unattainable.

I sometimes tell stories about the absurd laws we dealt with back then and I think that people think that I am making it up.

I always said it would never happen in my lifetime but it is getting ever closer (so is my death) and it is one prediction and race where I am going to be happy to be proved wrong and lose the race.

One of the most positive outcomes we have seen in recent years has been the unity within the industry.

Maybe this is because we have been going through such adverse times, but the trucking industry has always rallied to any cause, which has needed support in the community.

We help our own and then we help others.

We do this through fire, flood, drought and supporting charities in those times of need. I would never have been able to raise $45,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation without this amazing industry.

Bad haircuts aside, there has also been a greater rapport between industry associations when we have needed support or needed a united front to lobby for a better industry.

There has also been much more co-operation between the industry, the regulatory bodies and government which can only bring about positive outcomes for all.

I am usually a happy and positive type of person and if I am not, I can fake it really well but every now and then the negativity gets you down.

Therefore, it has been so wonderful to see such positive response to the wonderful trucking companies and drivers, the men and women behind the hay runs, the water runs and the Rapid Relief Teams and everyone else who is behind these and other amazing initiatives.

The one area where we do not have unity, and it becomes so apparent around International Women’s Day is supporting each other on a daily basis, individually or collectively.

This is when the man bashing appears and the “quota” debate comes back around.

Yet when you speak to most women who have been in the trucking industry for a long time, the very first acknowledgment they make is how much men have supported them throughout their careers and continue to do so.

I have had this conversation many times and it rarely varies.

If this only happens in the trucking industry, we must be truly blessed to be in trucking and I do not understand why more women are not joining the industry.