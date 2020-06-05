Hyundai offers an Australian first for its light trucks

Hyundai Trucks becomes first to offer Allison fully automatic in light duty truck in Australia

Hyundai Trucks Australia has announced that Allison Automatics will now be offered as an option on its range of Hyundai Mighty light duty trucks in Australia, becoming the first light duty truck to offer an Allison fully automatic in this market.

The Allison 1000 Series with xFE technology is now available on all four Hyundai Mighty models from the 4.5 tonne GVM EX4 and 6.5 tonne EX6 to the 7.8 tonne GVM EX8 and 8.5 tonne GVM EX9 in Australia.

Hyundai Trucks Australia Managing Director, Dilip Kumar said the availability of an Allison fully automatic transmission would give the Hyundai brand great appeal in the light duty truck market and gave the Hyundai Mighty a clear advantage over other light duty models from opposition brands.

“Allison is the most respected name in commercial vehicle automatic transmissions and the inclusion of the Allison 1000 Series with xFE technology means the Hyundai Mighty now has the best automatic transmission available in the market,” he said.

“Having the Allison 1000 xFE in our Hyundai Mighty will deliver greater durability, better efficiency and value as well as safer operation and it will give a clear competitive advantage over the competition.”

Recognising the market’s focus on fuel economy, the choice of 1000 xFE transmission allows the combination of a unique hardware and FuelSense 2.0 software for optimum fuel performance.

The FuelSense 2.0 software with DynActive shifting provides an infinitely variable combination of shift points, using a learning algorithm to continuously monitor and adjust shifting for the ideal balance of fuel economy and performance, based on the vehicle’s duty cycle.

This ensures the vehicle operates more efficiently, while still achieving the performance expected of an Allison. In addition, the 1000 xFE transmission is also equipped with a Low Rate Damper to further enhance driver comfort and reduce driveline shock, as compared to manual and automated manual transmissions.

The Allison 1000 xFE offers improved launch performance, increased productivity, smoother shifting, easier operation, and enhanced driver comfort, as compared to competitive manual and automated manual transmissions.

It utilizes a patented torque converter for a launching device, which offers superior performance and eliminates clutch replacements.

This results in increased economic value due to productivity and reduced downtime versus traditional manual and automated manual transmissions.

Through the torque converter, the 1000 xFE will achieve optimised manoeuvring in confined spaces whether in city conditions or on construction sites.

“Automatics are clearly the preferred option for the majority of light and medium duty truck buyers today and not having an automatic available in our range until now has been a significant challenge for Hyundai Trucks Australia,” Mr Kumar said.

The Hyundai Mighty automatic is powered by the 127kW/608Nm version of Hyundai’s 3.9 litre four-cylinder turbo inter-cooled diesel engine mated to the six-speed, fully automatic Allison 1000 Series xFE.

The Hyundai Mighty automatic is now available through Hyundai Trucks Australian dealer network.