How you can help Moo keep his trucking dream alive

MICHAEL “Moo” Arthur just wants to keep his dream alive.

Mick, who owns Truckin Stainless, has been struggling to keep his popular south east Queensland business going after an unexpected cancer diagnosis last year.

He found out on Christmas Eve last year that he had double myeloma, which is also known as blood cancer.

But luckily, medical professionals caught it quickly and a short time later, on New Year’s Eve, he started chemotherapy.

“I had back pain and I was going to see chiros and physios and that was hurting more than anything,” Mick told Big Rigs.

“I got a blood test done and then they worked out I had blood cancer.”

He said the diagnosis came as a shock to him and his wife Mel.

While he’s been told he will recover, he has a long road ahead of him – in eight weeks time, he’ll undergo a stem cell blood transfusion and will need to take at least a month off work, he said.

“I’ll keep working until I can but I’ve got my mate here helping me. But I’ll have to shut the shop down when I get my stem cell treatment,” he said.

“(Work) has been good to help keep my mind off things and everyone has been pretty good and willing to wait as things have been taking a bit longer. But the bills just keep coming in.”

Mick reached out to his family and friends, sharing a fundraiser on Go Fund Me to help keep his business financially stable.

So far, more than $2000 has been raised for Mick, who lives in Meadowbrook, near Logan.

“I’m really grateful for the support,” he said. “They’re helping me keep the dream alive.”

Mick described Truckin Stainless as a “one stop shop” for all custom trucking accessories.

“From boltless visors, timber floors, old school scrolls, LED lighting, custom paint jobs, custom interiors and more, there’s nothing that can’t be done,” he said.

“If you can dream, it we can build it, Moostyle” is the tagline on his Facebook page.

He said he started the business in 2006 after being in the trucking industry all of his life.

“I’m pretty dedicated to the industry, I drove for more of my life before I started Stainless,” he said.

“I love trucks, I love working with them and driving them. I’ve got two of my own show trucks that I travel around with as well.”

You can donate here – https://www.gofundme.com/f/moos-cancer-journey