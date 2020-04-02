How to save money on fuel credits

PUMP UP YOUR CREDITS: A review of your books can pinpoint opportunities to increase your claims by 26c per litre.

It seems inevitable that our economy is going to have a tough time ahead and we need to start preparing now for a this continued loss of income.

One way everyone in the transport industry can be proactive is by reviewing their prior years Fuel Tax Credits claiming process.

The changes to the Fuel Tax Credit legislation are still being overlooked by many in the industry.

You may be able to recoup up to 4 years worth of underclaimed credits in your next BAS, which could be incredibly handy in the coming months.

The initial review of your claiming is at no cost and quickly identifies if you are claiming correctly or not, and where your opportunities are to increase areas of your claim by 26c per litre. One barrier in proceeding with a review is the lack of understanding around why it exists and how it works.

Tax credit expert Andrew Chamberlain from the Business Depot.

Below is a quick Q&A regarding the review that may assist operators considering if its right for them:

Why do Transport Companies need a Fuel Tax Credit review?

oThe original finding dates back to 2012 in the case of Linfox Australia Pty Ltd vs Commissioner of Taxation. The case identified that fuel used in heavy vehicles that is not utilised solely for the purpose of driving down a public road should be eligible for the full fuel rebate.

oThere has still been a significant amount of change to the legislation post this case, as recently as early last year.

oAny change financially positive change in your claiming process can be backdated over 4 years, this creates a significant opportunity to recoup 4 years’ worth of lost credits back from the ATO.

oHaving completed over 100 of these reviews, it’s likely your competitors have done a review which could change their quoting structure.

How does the review help my business?

oThe purpose of the review is to:

oIdentify the appropriate areas where fuel litres require an apportionment between the on-road rate and the off-road/auxiliary rate (off-road refers to all areas of fuel not used to propel the vehicle along the public road).

oA combined amount of small percentages makes a big difference.

oEducate you on the best practice methods for identifying and documenting all methods used to substantiate any back claim, and work with you on implementing these methods.

oCalculate any appropriate back claim.

oProvide a formula-driven fuel tax credit claiming spreadsheet going forward.

oProvide you with an audit pack for potential future ATO questions.

How much will it cost me to do a review?

oThere is no charge for the review but the advice for any back claim is at a percentage of the refund identified and received

oNo fee will be charged if there is no back claim is identified.

Why hasn’t my accountant approached me for these changes

oFuel Tax Credits are not like other areas of tax, the vast majority of accounting firms simply don’t have enough clients to allow them to get sufficient exposure and the appropriate level of experience to be able to properly advise on the changes.

oIt’s why I work Australia wide rather than local.

What is the likely refund, and do I use enough fuel?

oIt’s a case-by-case scenario and really depends on your location, type of work you do and how your assets operate as well.

oBut the average difference in rates is 26c, so the goal is to identify where we can add 26c per litre to a percentage of your claim, and then backdate over all your claims over the past 4 years.

oYou also get the financial benefit going forward as well.

How much work does it require to make it worth my while?

oRealistically for all refunds of over $30,000, it’s probably 7-10 hours of work for your team spread across a month. The rest is done by us.

oInitially, all we need is the last 4 years of FTC claiming spreadsheets and a 30-minute conversation with your operations manager to understand the operations of the business.

oNo site visit is required.

Do I need a GPS tracking system?

oNo, you don’t need an expensive GPS tracking system if you don’t already have one.

To get your claims right I strongly recommend undertaking a Fuel Tax Credit review.

You can contact me on 0413236399 or a.chamberlain@businessdepot.com.au

Andrew Chamberlain