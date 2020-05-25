How MaxiTRANS helps Freezex boost productivity

OWNER of Sydney-based refrigerated transport business Freezex, Luke Howard-Bath, provides insight into how their new Maxi-CUBE Classic Refrigerated Vans are helping the business reduce running costs and increase productivity.

Refrigerated transport business, Freezex, has been servicing the New South Wales transport sector for over three decades.

What started as a small transport business by Leslie and Sandy Howard-Bath to complement their successful Paternoster restaurant in Sydney, Freezex has become a trusted name in the NSW temperature-controlled transport sector.

Current owner and managing director, Luke Howard-Bath, joined the family-run business in 2008 and never looked back.

Starting with moving a select number of products across the city, the business now transports a range of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including dairy, fresh and frozen baked goods, produce, flowers, frozen seafood and meat.

Its core services include temperature-controlled transport, warehouse management, cross docking and freight forwarding.

Freezex transports over 500 pallets of perishable products daily throughout NSW for a range of small and big companies.

One of the key principles the company operates on is reliability.

For that, they need quality equipment to deliver the level of service and consistency that they are known for.

Freezex has close to 60 vehicles including trucks, trailers and smaller vehicles operating within its fleet.

As part of an ongoing move to upgrade its equipment, the company recently purchased two new 22-pallet Maxi-CUBE Classic Refrigerated trailers from MaxiTRANS.

“We had heard good things about the Maxi-CUBE Classic Reefer trailers so we decided to go with that,” Luke said.

“The trailers are very well-built and the level of quality they offer is outstanding. The material used for the body of the trailers is top-quality.

“The refrigeration units get to the temperature a lot quicker and hold the temperature very well, which helps us save on running costs. They are very efficient units.”

Driven by continuous innovation and product enhancement, the Maxi-CUBE range delivers outstanding performance without comprising on tare weight, which results in better payload and fuel efficiency for operators.

The range is designed and manufactured locally, which is beneficial when keeping in mind the tough Australian road and weather conditions.

What’s more, it has a long history of proven durability and strength in all conditions, while maintaining optimum thermal efficiency.

Luke goes on to mention that the MaxiTRANS NSW dealership, located in Smeaton Grange, is conveniently located for his business, providing easy access to aftermarket service and support.

“MaxiTRANS’ service and support is first-class. Our overall experience with them has been very good. It’s not the first time we have bought something from MaxiTRANS so we know by experience about the quality of service and the level of aftermarket support they provide,” Luke said.

“I like consistency. I also like to work with people who are geographically close to us so if we ever need help or support it doesn’t become a hassle to deal with them.”

In addition to quality, Luke says he also appreciated that at the time they were looking to purchase, MaxiTRANS had a range of products readily available.

“MaxiTRANS had these trailers in stock which meant we were able to buy them and put them straight to use. There wasn’t any downtime for us which was a huge benefit.”

In collaboration with MaxiTRANS, Freezex has been using one of the Maxi-CUBE Classic trailers to promote awareness about men’s health issues by displaying Movember campaign livery on the side of the trailer.