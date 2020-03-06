Menu
Subscribe
Login
Sal Petroccitto spoke at Sal Petroccitto told today’s Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association’s 2020 Conference in Tamworth. PHOTO: FILE
Sal Petroccitto spoke at Sal Petroccitto told today’s Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association’s 2020 Conference in Tamworth. PHOTO: FILE
News

How can the job be made safer for livestock drivers?

6th Mar 2020 10:33 AM

THE NHVR is calling for feedback on future safety reforms across the livestock supply chain.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto told today’s Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association’s 2020 Conference in Tamworth that the review targeted several key areas where Chain of Responsibility laws applied to the movement of sheep and cattle.

“We’ve identified a range of issues including loading practices, understanding of mass management and general understanding of regulatory responsibilities,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“There are a number of questions raised about why overloading occurs, the pressures on drivers and how the livestock supply chain are meeting their safety responsibilities.”

According to the Livestock Supply Chain Issues Paper, movement of sheep and cattle makes up about four per cent of the national freight task, but accounts for more than 10 per cent of accidents, including a significant number of rollovers.

The average livestock journey from the farm gate to the processor is estimated to be over 500km, involving stops and transfers between feedlots, saleyards, vehicles and spelling.

Mr Petroccitto said the need for further guidance around livestock loading practices followed a review last year by the NHVR into Improvement Notices issued to Forbes and Dubbo saleyards.

“It’s important we look at what we can do to make these journeys as safe as possible for drivers, livestock and other road users,” he said.

“We are seeking responses to a series of questions about opportunities to improve mass management awareness and practices, and identify tools that will help members of the livestock supply chain in meeting their safety and regulatory responsibilities.”

Submissions to the Livestock Supply Chain Review close on April 24, 2020.

To respond to the issues raised, visit www.nhvr.gov.au/consultation

livestock bulk and rural carriers national heavy vehicle regulator nhvr
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Testers needed for Tones Truckin App

        Testers needed for Tones Truckin App

        News EVER since he burst onto the social media scene, truckie Tony Fulton has used his platform to shine a light on the struggles drivers face in the industry.

        This trusty truck does the trick

        This trusty truck does the trick

        News A TRUSTY 1990 model Mazda truck owned by veteran Atherton Tablelands farmer Vic...

        Major rain event ‘not over yet’

        Major rain event ‘not over yet’

        Weather Major rain event affecting Australia’s east ‘not over yet’

        Volvo takes gold in heavy-duty sales race

        Volvo takes gold in heavy-duty sales race

        News Nearly a third of all the segment sales in February were accounted for by the...