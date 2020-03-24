How Australia’s leading truck seller is coping with pandemic

DIGGING IN: Isuzu has moved to quickly reassure customers of support on every level.

ALL business operations including sales, service, parts and business support services will continue to be available across Isuzu Australia and the dealer network.

That's the message this week from Andrew Harbison, director and chief operating officer for Isuzu Australia, who outlined in more detail just how the top-seller is adjusting to the new COVID-19 safety measures now in place across the industry.

He said all locations are now operating predominantly on a remote basis, with offices staffed only by essential department representatives with strict social distancing procedures in place.

"Providing our customers and partners with uninterrupted business support is a top priority and we are determined to work with all parties to ensure continued assistance," Mr Harbison said.

"On-site staff numbers are carefully managed, and the health and safety of our employees is the guiding principle for all human resourcing decisions.

"We also have well-established sanitary safeguards for employee hygiene at our corporate office locations. These are regularly reviewed and communicated to all staff.

"We understand that certainty of business operations is critical to our customers and suppliers, and we will provide the required access and support. All our staff remain available and we have the facilities in place to manage meetings and other contact either online or phone."

Mr Harbison noted that anticipated pressures on supply chains continued to be regularly reviewed.

"We are working work closely with Isuzu Motors Limited (Japan) and other suppliers to manage business continuity," he said.

"Current stock levels of trucks, parts and engines remain adequate to support operators and customers.

"We are liaising with our partners, the Isuzu Dealer Network regarding ongoing access to sales, service and support."

He said he understands the need for customers and suppliers to maintain business and communication channels with IAL and the company's plans place a high priority on providing effective contact and support resources.

"The health and safety of our workers, customers, suppliers and partners is our first priority and we are committed to supporting the well-being of all people and business associated with our brand," he concluded.

In another statement, Paul Evans, director and chief of corporate services, added that all offices and parts warehouse are staffed only by essential representatives who are working under strict social distancing procedures.

"On-site staff numbers are carefully managed, and the health and safety of our employees is the guiding principle for all human resourcing decisions," he said.

"Well-established sanitary safeguards for employee hygiene at our corporate office locations are regularly reviewed and communicated to all staff, and all meetings are currently conducted online or via phone."