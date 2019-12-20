How 166 105-tonne bridge segments will be delivered

Works are being carried out on the Batemans Bay Bridge.

ONE hundred and sixty-six concrete bridge segments which make up the deck of the new Batemans Bay Bridge will be transported to the site next month.

Transport for NSW Regional Director Southern, Sam Knight, said the new bridge will deliver safer and more reliable journeys, improve highway intersections and improve connections in and around Batemans Bay when complete.

"The delivery of these 105 tonne segments is a major milestone for the project which will deliver safer journeys for tourists, locals and freight," Ms Knight said.

"The new concrete bridge segments will be transported under police escort from a pre-cast facility south of Mogo, along the Princes Highway to the construction areas at Batemans Bay.

"Significant planning has been carried out to ensure these large segments are delivered safely, with minimal impact to road users."

Around 60 per cent of the segments will be transported across the existing bridge onto the Kings Highway and along Old Punt Road, to be delivered to the northern construction area. The remaining segments will be delivered to the southern construction area on Clyde Street West.

Ms Knight said all road users should follow the direction of the NSW Police escort if they are travelling during segment delivery times.

"Segment deliveries will start in early January and occur outside peak traffic hours and peak holiday periods to minimise the impact to motorists and the community," Ms Knight said.

"Motorists will be advised of specific dates and times in advance and should be aware of variable reduced speed limits between 60 km/h and 80 km/h on sections of the Princes Highway.

"Motorists should also be aware of intermittent delays due to trucks crossing bridges along the delivery route."

Speed limit reductions will only be in place while segments are being transported and normal speed limits will be reinstated outside of segment delivery times.

Road users are encouraged to be patient and safely wait to pass the delivery truck.

A number of overtaking lanes will be available along the route at several locations to ease any traffic build up.

Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and check electronic message boards for updates.

Segment movement will not be carried out on public holidays or on the Easter long weekend to minimise the impact to motorists and the community.

For more information on the project, visit rms.nsw.gov.au/BatemansBayBridge.

