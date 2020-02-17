Honouring our heroes who stepped up during bushfire crisis

THE Australian Trucking Association and Bridgestone Australia are looking to honour truck drivers who showed selflessness and heroism during the Australian bushfire crisis, calling for truck drivers to be put forward for a Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian Award.



"Throughout the bushfire crisis, we've seen incredible acts selflessness and humility," ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said.



"Amongst the incredible work of the volunteer firefighters and emergency service personnel, are many truck drivers who have demonstrated true heroism in assisting those in need while on the road.



"The Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian award was established to recognise these stories, and we want to honour these cases of community service, heroism and selflessness.



"If you know someone who should be honoured for their efforts, we want to know," he said.



Bridgestone Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Stephen Roche, said Bridgestone was proud to partner with the ATA in using this award to honour those who have assisted during the bushfire crisis.



"Times of great hardship such as the recent bushfires is when we often see community spirit and camaraderie at its most powerful," Mr Roche said.



"In the spirt of the Highway Guardian, we want to acknowledge these efforts and give the hero truck drivers of the bushfire crisis the recognition they deserve, for their incredible selfless contributions in such a difficult time," he said.



For more information or to nominate a hero truck driver for the Bridgestone Bandag Highway Guardian Award, head to the ATA website.