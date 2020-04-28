Menu
NEW OPERATION: Hino is relocating its parts distribution centre to an all-new site in the western suburbs of Sydney as part of an overall long-term business expansion.
News

Hino to open new parts distribution centre in Sydney

28th Apr 2020 10:01 AM

AS part of an overall long-term business expansion, Hino Australia has recently signed a lease on a new site in Sydney’s outer west at Horsley Park.

“Hino has decided to relocate our parts distribution centre to an all-new site in the western suburbs of Sydney, with building expected to be finished in the second quarter of 2021,” said Greg Bleasel, general manager - product support for Hino Australia.

“It will optimise our supply chain network, by providing a better and faster service to our customer and dealers and allow Hino to respond to the projected growth in vehicle sales and parts demand over the coming years,” he continued.

The Horsley Park Estate is located within the established industrial areas of Horsley Park and Eastern Creek as well as Western Sydney’s Employment Area (WSEA).

Hino is planning to occupy a 9230 square metre all-new high-tech facility at 2 Johnston Crescent comprising a warehouse, office and car park.

The Hino Australia head office administration centre will remain at its current location in the southern Sydney suburb of Caringbah.

The investment in the expanded parts distribution centre facilities will allow Hino and its dealer network to meet the forecast future business expansion over the next 10 years and meet the growing needs of its customers.

Big Rigs

