Hino throws support behind Supercars Team #18

HINO Australia has thrown its support behind an expanded Team 18 for the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, with backing for both Mark Winterbottom and new recruit Scott Pye for the full 14 event season.

The announcement sees an extension of the partnership with Team 18 that dates to the start of the 2018 season, which backs up Hino Australia's position as the Official Light & Medium Duty Truck and Bus Sponsor of the Supercars Championship, a title the brand has held since 2016.

As part of the relationship, a Hino 700 Series SS2848 AMT prime mover will lead the team's B-double trailers around Australia for the first time.

Following a successful season with Winterbottom aboard the IRWIN Tools-backed entry, the opportunity for Hino to also support rising star Pye in the new DEWALT Tools car is a logical step.

"We couldn't be prouder to grow our partnership with Team 18 as the squad expands to two cars for the 2020 season," said Dimitri Andreatidis, Head of Customer and Brand for Hino Australia.

"Supercars has proven to be a fantastic fit for Hino; the sport truly resonates with our customer base, making it an ideal platform to build further brand exposure, while at the same time providing us with incredible trackside experiences.

"Through the sport, not only have we been able to engage with both our dealer network and customers, but we have developed strong relationships with the other brands involved with the team.

"These partnerships will see Hino continue to promote our brand not only on the track, in the pits and around the event precincts, but also throughout the country, with numerous activations planned alongside our partners nationwide.

"Renowned brands such as IRWIN and DEWALT are used by Hino customers every day, so it is a natural fit for all involved.

"Mark Winterbottom is a proven champion in the sport, while Scott Pye is a star on the rise.

"Together with their Triple 8-sourced machinery, they have the tools to take the fight right up to the competition," concluded Mr Andreatidis.

Team Owner Charlie Schwerkolt welcomed the expanded involvement of Hino:

"I'm extremely proud to have Hino onboard for what will be the third year with Team 18 and an exciting time as we expand to two cars with IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing in the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"Team 18's partnership with Hino will jointly grow the brand together with IRWIN and DEWALT, and we can't wait to meet Hino dealers and customers at each and every event throughout the season," he concluded.

Hino has a rich motorsport heritage, which in 2019 saw its support of Team 18 and the Supercars Championship extended, with the brand becoming the Official Recovery Vehicle at Supercars promoted events, with a Hino 500 Series FE1424 tilt tray seen on track at various rounds.

Meanwhile, Hino also backs the exciting one-make Toyota 86 Series which supports the Supercars Championship, while in off-road circles, it recently claimed its 11th class victory in the gruelling Dakar Rally.

The 2020 Supercars Championship kicks off with all-in test day at The Bend Motorsport Park on February 18, before the cars hit the streets of Adelaide on Thursday 20th February, for practice ahead of the season opening event.