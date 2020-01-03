Huge new megafire threatens to form

A massive evacuation from NSW, being dubbed one of the biggest in Australia's history is still ongoing, as motorists are being dragged out of NSW's south coast before extreme fire conditions kick in tomorrow.

Tens of thousands of people have fled from the state's fire-ravaged region and, elsewhere in the state, there's a 10am deadline for people to leave Kosciuszko National Park.

Two major fires are burning either side of the NSW-Victoria border. Picture, Copernicus EMS/Twitter

A bushfire is expected to hit the 1300-strong township of Batlow as other NSW communities prepare for extreme conditions.

All people in the Snowy Valley town were ordered to leave by Thursday night, with the 130,000-hectare Dunns Road fire expected to hit on Friday afternoon.

