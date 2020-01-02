HIGHWAY CLOSURE: Major highway shut for minimum of 5 days

WESTERN Roads Federation chief executive officer Cam Dumesny has issued a road warning overnight, declaring that the Eyre Highway will be closed for a minimum of five days.

Mr Dumesny said in an email late last night that a "Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating" was in place for today, with very hot, dry and windy conditions expected.

"Due to current fires and fresh ignitions, accompanied by erratic fire behaviour, unstable fire weather conditions continue to force the Eyre Highway to be closed for a minimum of five days," he wrote.

"In the meantime, I am still trying to get DFES to confirm that the five day closure is absolutely correct."

People are asked to avoid the area, ensure they have enough food and water supplies and refer to Main Roads Travel Map to plan an alternate route.

People are urged to stop taking back tracks and unsealed roads in an endeavour to avoid the road closures.

Mr Dumesny said he also believed that the Trans Access Road was also apparently closed.

He said DFES staff and volunteers were doing a fantastic job, but they must be given the resources and support needed to contain these fires.

"We must however be respectful to the fact people are losing homes and even their lives over East and this quite rightly must be the nations priority," he said.

"I know many of you are frustrated and angry, I know because I have been taking your calls over the last two weeks as you vent your frustrations.

"Who is to blame etc is not relevant at this point (climate change, governments etc), what is important is dealing the problem at hand.

"I will speak to Main Roads and the NTRTA in the morning to see what options exist for possible alternative routes via the NT, such as the Great Central. And then speak to the Government again to make sure DFES are being given the resources to contain the fires given the impact on our industry and our customers."



WHERE TO CHECK CURRENT WARNINGS

Operators are reminded to check sites for information: