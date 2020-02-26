Highway closed as major peak expected tomorrow

The Andrew Nixon Bridge has been closed to all traffic as the flooding Balonne River continues to rise.

MAJOR flooding is occurring along parts of the Maranoa and Balonne Rivers, with a major flood peak of 12-12.5m possible in St George during Thursday.

The Andrew Nixon Bridge has been closed to all traffic after water exceeded the height of the bridge.

Balonne Shire Council said the peak prediction for St George would be reviewed when flood peaks have been recorded upstream at Weribone and Old Cashmere river height stations.

No further significant rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

Balonne River to Surat

Renewed rises are being recorded along the Balonne River to Surat and along Yuleba Creek.

The Balonne River at Warkon is currently at 8.92 metres (moderate) and rising. The Balonne River at Warkon is likely to exceed the major flood level (9.00m) Wednesday morning and remain high into Thursday.

The Balonne River at Surat is currently at 10.35 metres and rising, with major flooding. The Balonne River at Surat is expected to remain above the major flood level (9.00m) for the next few days.

Bungil Creek:

Major flood levels are continuing to fall slowly on Bungil Creek at Garrabarra.

Balonne River downstream of Surat to Beardmore Dam:

Major flooding continues to rise along the Balonne River downstream of Surat to Beardmore Dam. River levels continue to ease on Muckadilla Creek at Karoola Park.

No observations are available from Warroo since 4pm Tuesday at which time the river level was 12.65 metres and relatively steady, with major flooding. The river level at Warroo will remain above the major flood level (12.00m) during Wednesday and into Thursday.

Maranoa River:

The flood peak in the Maranoa River is now approaching Old Cashmere where river levels are above the major flood level and rising.

The Maranoa River at Springfield has eased below the minor flood level and is currently at 4.55 metres and falling.

The Maranoa River at Woodlands has eased below the major flood level and is currently at 6.90 metres (moderate) and falling. The river level at Woodlands is expected to remain above the moderate flood level during Wednesday and into Thursday.

Balonne River downstream of Beardmore Dam:

Major flooding is rising along the Balonne River downstream of Beardmore Dam.

The Balonne River at St George is currently at 10.80 metres (major flooding) and rising and just above the level of the Andrew Nixon Bridge. The river level is likely to peak between 12.00 and 12.50 metres during Thursday. Peak predictions (including timing) will be reviewed once flood peaks have been recorded upstream at both Weribone and Old Cashmere river height stations.

The Balonne River Minor at Dirranbandi was at 4.70 metres and rising at 9.00am Tuesday morning, just below the major flood level (4.80m). River levels during Wednesday morning are likely to be above the major flood level and rising. The river level is likely to remain above the major flood level for the next few days.

River level observations are not available for the Bokhara River at Hebel, but river levels are likely to be around the minor flood level (1.0m) and rising slowly. The Bokhara River at Hebel may reach the moderate flood level (1.50m) by the weekend.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts