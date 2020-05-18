Truckie hailed hero after stopping erratic van driver

The media hailed truck driver Gary Jackson as a hero after he stopped an erratic driver.

The media hailed truck driver Gary Jackson as a hero after he stopped an erratic driver.

TRUCK driver Gary Jackson is a little overwhelmed with the publicity he's receiving after being hailed a hero after stopping a driver of an erratic vehicle with his truck, but he's glad he stopped the driver from causing any carnage.

Gary, a Brisbane-based owner driver with more than 40 years' experience behind the wheel, was on his way to the Queensland capital's port to pick up a load during peak hour on Friday morning when all of a sudden traffic seemed to almost come to a standstill around Narangba on the Bruce Highway.

He saw a black van driving erratically - describing it moving from the right lanes to the left and back again.

Gary Jackson used his truck to stop the van during peak hour on the Bruce Highway.

Gary said while the driver wasn't going that fast, his behaviour was concerning - every time someone attempted to drive past him, the driver kept swerving at them.

So once he had an opportunity to stop him, he took it and wedged the van into a concrete barrier.

"Nothing was broken or anything like that but blokes like me, we've seen this before out on the highway with minimal traffic, but in peak hour like it was, I thought he needed to be stopped," Gary said.

"Even afterwards police said they didn't know what could have happened."

Gary, 61, said he had received lots of support from drivers on social media, who also thought the van driver needed to be stopped.

Gary Jackson with his wife Wendy.

The Courier Mail reported than the male driver of the van was not coherent at the scene and had to be sedated before he was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The paper also reported that the driver was understood to be a subcontractor for South Australia courier company, Progress Couriers and Taxi Trucks.

Gary has provided police with his dashcam footage, and investigations are continuing.