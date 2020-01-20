Helping hand for transport operators impacted by bushfires

BUSHFIRE AID: A Mack and Cat D6 about to be deployed from the Tallangatta Staging Area on New Year's Day.

TRANSPORT operators impacted by the bushfire crisis can now apply for up to $50,000 in grants from the federal government.

The government today also launched concessional loan programs of up to $500,000, a dedicated contact point to access support, local economic development plans and tax relief for businesses who have suffered direct fire damage or have been economically impacted from bushfires.

“The new measures come as welcome news to affected Australian trucking businesses and will provide a great deal of assistance in getting them back on their feet,” said Australian Trucking Association chair Geoff Crouch.

“Trucking is an industry of small businesses, accounting for 98 per cent of all trucking operators in Australia.

“The establishment of the Small Business Bushfire Financial Support Line will give small businesses the information they need to understand what support and assistance is available to them.

Mr Crouch said the ATA General Council would meet today to discuss the need for immediate income support for trucking businesses who may not have been in bushfire zones but are still affected.

“Hundreds of trucking businesses have lost income as a direct result of the bushfire crisis, incurring additional costs and setbacks due to road closures and lengthy delays,” Mr Crouch said.

“Following our council meeting, the ATA will join a teleconference with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to set out the trucking industry’s proposed assistance package for affected trucking businesses and employees.”

Mr Crouch said the ATA had also been working with the Australian Tax Office to ensure trucking businesses who aren’t located in the bushfire affected postcodes but who have been affected can access tax relief.

“The ATA is on top of these issues and is taking action,” Mr Crouch said.

“We are working hard to make sure affected trucking businesses receive the greatest amount of support and assistance they possibly can,” he said.

For information regarding available assistance, head to www.bushfireinfo.business.

News out of WA, however, wasn’t so encouraging for those who had trucks trapped on the Nullarbor for several days with one operator telling us of losses in excess of $1 million.

The West Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services has been advised the additional federal funding will be distributed according to criteria set by the existing Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, a representative for WA’s Emergency Services Minister Francis Logan told Big Rigs.

“Under those arrangements, certain criteria have to be met first, including infrastructure losses by local governments, before any funding can be made available,” they said.

“The department of Fire and Emergency Services continues to work closely with the Shire of Dundas and the Commonwealth to identify any opportunities for assistance for those affected by the Norseman complex bushfires, but it appears that the fires do not meet the criteria under that existing arrangement.

“The department will be holding further discussions in Canberra with the Commonwealth on how the additional federal funding can be made eligible for certain groups.”

Victorian Transport Association CEO Peter Anderson said the VTA was supporting the Victorian Farmers Federation in co-ordinating fodder relief for farmers affected by bushfires in Gippsland and the Upper Murray.

The VFF has secured an agreement with the Victorian Government to facilitate the transport of fodder to affected regions. This includes reimbursement of freight costs for transport of donated fodder.