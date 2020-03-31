Have your say in our Keep Them Open campaign

HELP OUR TRUCKIES: Let us know about your experiences - good and bad - in our new Keep Them Open campaign with the ATA.

IN partnership with the Australian Trucking Association, today we officially launch a national campaign to encourage truck stops and roadhouses to keep their toilets, showers and driver lounges open.

The Keep Them Open campaign follows the National Cabinet’s decision overnight that roadhouses, dedicated truck stop facilities and truck driver lounges can remain open with appropriate social distancing and hygiene.

“The decision means that truck stops and roadhouses can keep their facilities open. Our task now is to encourage them to use the exemption, because truck drivers are essential and deserve to be able to take a proper break,” ATA CEO Ben Maguire said.

“Even before the decision, we have seen truck stops like the BP Wallabadah Roadhouse going all in to support drivers. With the exemption in place, we want to see every truck stop looking after drivers as the essential workers they are.”

Big Rigs Editor James Graham said the Keep Them Open campaign invited truck drivers to share their experiences via dedicated SMS and email hotlines.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Australian Trucking Association to help ensure these vital facilities remain open during the pandemic,” said Mr Graham.

“We know not everyone can afford to keep their businesses going, but for those who can, it’s imperative they support our drivers who are keeping Australia moving.”

Mr Maguire said the ATA and Big Rigs would use the information provided by drivers to press businesses to keep their facilities open, to inform government and to share their experiences – for good and for bad – with the rest of the industry.

You can share your feedback on the campaign’s dedicated SMS line, 0429 322 919, email CH40@truck.net.au, or post comments on our Facebook news feed.