The truck was stolen on the weekend.
Have you seen this truck?

3rd Jan 2020 4:24 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance in relation to a prime mover semi-trailer which was stolen from Jimboomba last weekend.

Between 7pm on December 27 and 7.50am on December 28 the distinctive blue prime mover with a light-coloured trailer was stolen from a service station on Tamborine Street. The vehicle had been securely parked at that location.

The last sighting of the vehicle was heading northbound on the Mount Lindsay Highway at Jimboomba.

The prime mover has a Queensland registration of 561 RBM and the trailer has a Queensland registration of 263 QUP.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

