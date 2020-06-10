Have you ever seen such a sight?

Peter Martignago of P & S Haul'em transported these giraffes from Western Plains Zoo, in Midwestern New South Wales, down to Taronga Zoo in North Sydney.

WHEN it comes to unusual freight, giraffe transportation can definitely be classified as out of the ordinary.

Recently, two giraffes had to make the journey from Western Plains Zoo, in Middle Western New South Wales, down to Taronga Zoo in North Sydney.

With two giraffes and 400 kilometres between the two animal habitats, it took a little ingenuity and a big rig to get the two quadrupeds to their new home overlooking Sydney Harbour.

Never one to shy away from an interesting job, Peter Martignago of P&S Haul’em took on the job to move the giraffes, with his transport company already involved in bringing up the travel crate from Sydney.

Acclimatising the giraffes to their crate is important for a comfortable and safe journey, so the crate was left in their enclosure to allow both Ebo, and her baby Kito to get used to it.

Kicking off from Western Plains Zoo at 8am, the mum and baby giraffe travelled down to Bathurst, stopping on the edge of town at Raglan.

Here, the keepers from Dubbo Zoo handed over to the keepers from Taronga Zoo, and the procession was able to continue on up over the Blue Mountains, and down into the city.

An interesting over-size load, the truck was running at 4.5 metres high, with a width of 3.2 metres.

The animal payload, plus the crate they were travelling in consisted of five tonnes of the load, not an issue for Peter’s custom tri drive Kenworth K200.

The trip went well, with mother and baby delivered safely to Taronga, although unsure of their surroundings and took a bit to get out of the crate before Pete could unload their enclosure and head home.

As freight goes, moving giraffes is a unique and challenging part of the Australian transport game.