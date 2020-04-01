Happy truckie Brett stops in for a chat

Happily, Mood Food, the Bennett’s 24 hour Caltex at Kempton, is still open for business, with stringent precautions in place, and we found they were still offering plenty of good take away food and coffee, and it was largely “business as usual” at this popular roadhouse on the Midland Highway.

We called in the other day for a cuppa and a couple of fresh donuts, and we were happy to catch up with Brett Jackson from Launceston there when he wheeled in for a cuppa on his return leg from Hobart back to Launceston.

Driving a “Plastering Supplies Tasmania” 2007 Isuzu 950 Long rigid at the time he had taken a load of plaster board to Hobart in the morning and was now happily again loaded and on his way home and finish for the day.

“I’ve been here for nine good months now, and they are a great outfit, are keeping me busy, and looking after me,” he said.

“I’ve been driving now for 16 years all up, and I’d have to say I still enjoy the job and have no regrets.”