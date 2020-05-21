Hanson's drastic retaliation to border closures

Pauline Hanson has accused the Queensland Premier of "scaremongering" amid the coronavirus pandemic and her decision to keep the state's border closed.

The Senator took to Facebook to say she had engaged a lawyer to represent Queenslanders in a High Court challenge.

"It is unconstitutional for Premier Palaszczuk to close Queensland's border and her actions are causing me a great deal of concern for the economic viability of our state," she wrote.

"There is no cure or vaccine for the coronavirus, and until there is, all states and territories must learn to live with the virus.

"I will not let the self-interest of this lawless Premier override the constitution of our nation.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's scare mongering, aided by her sidekick and Queensland Health Officer, Jeannette Young must be stopped immediately."

Ms Hanson said she had engaged a pro-bono, constitutional lawyer to represent people whose businesses had been affected during the border lockdown.

She asked her followers if the lockdown had caused a drop in domestic tourist numbers and was destroying their families, urging them to contact her office.

Ms Palaszczuk has copped criticism for saying the border could stay shut until September.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young backed the Premier and said businesses should realistically be planning for the closure to last four more months.

"If the tourist industry wants a realistic scenario then they should be preparing for September but I say to them, that if everything went perfectly and it was possible that maybe it could happen earlier, wouldn't they also want to be prepared for that?'' she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the government would review border closures at the end of each month.