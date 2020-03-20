Handful of minor defects for garbage truck fleet

The Sydney garbage truck fleet investigated after one of its trucks spilled trash on a nearby police car has been issued with just a handful of minor defect notices.

As Big Rigs reported earlier this month, garbage had flown out of an open bin with some of it becoming lodged in the patrol vehicle’s windscreen wipers.

The driver copped a total of $1682 in fines as a result of RMS officers finding several issues including the driver’s seatbelt being non-compliant, inoperative headlights and excessive suspension componentry wear.

The inspection also sparked a probe into the rest of the vehicles in the small company fleet.

Police served a Notice to Produce Heavy Vehicles on the company who owned the truck and three vehicles were inspected at the Penrith Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station yesterday.

Three minor defect notices were issued, consisting of damaged windscreens, damaged mirrors, defective number plates, compulsory vehicle reflectors missing and a brake imbalance on the rea axle where one side was inoperable.

Police inspected one of the driver’s work diary and discovered two minor work hour breaches.

He was issued two penalty notices for solo driver work more than standard maximum work time, minimum risk.

Police said the Traffic Taskforce would continue to “identify and prosecute defective heavy vehicles and audit fleets to ensure the safety of all road users”.