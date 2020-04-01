Hamlex White celebrates 25 years of tipper excellence

TIPPER trailer brand Hamlex White is celebrating 25 years of producing high quality locally manufactured trailing equipment to the road transport industry.

Part of the MaxiTRANS family of brands, Hamlex White is renowned for its strong, durable and “ready to work” range of truck body and dog tippers, semi tippers and moving floor models, along with its extensive experience in Performance-Based Standard applications.

Twenty-five years ago, two ambitious transport entrepreneurs started their own trailer business. Their goal: to manufacture reliable and innovative designs which took return on investment for the customer to the next level.

Today, Hamlex White is a tipper powerhouse, boasting a formidable nationwide sales and service network and hundreds of customers that rely on its products to perform day in and day out.

April 3, 1995 marked the first time Hamlex White opened its doors in Hallam, a suburb in Victoria’s southeast.

The company, whose name was derived from its two co-founders, Martin Hamel and Garry White, immediately set its sights on becoming a premier manufacturer of tipper trailers.

Today, Hamlex White is celebrating 25 years of operation in Australia’s competitive trailer market.

In that time, it has undergone a number of changes too.

Joining the MaxiTRANS family in 2004, before moving trailer production to the company’s larger, purpose-built facility in the Victorian regional town of Ballarat in 2011, where it designs and manufacturers a number of its other market leading brands.

“We attribute the success of Hamlex White over the past 25 years to the simple principles of combining innovation with payload, capacity and durability, while offering unmatched parts and service support around the country, no matter where the trailer finds itself,” MaxiTRANS managing director and chief executive officer Dean Jenkins said.

“We sit here today as a proud Australian manufacturer looking back at the success the brand. Arguably, Hamlex White’s biggest impact on the commercial road industry to date has been its involvement with Performance-Based Standards (PBS) – a set of design standards that allow for truck and trailer combinations to safely carry larger-than-normal payloads and improve road transport efficiency.”

The company led the way in the take-up of the concept, becoming the first trailer manufacturer to make the effort to engineer blueprint designs to operate under the PBS scheme.

Now, the company can offer customers a range of pre-approved PBS designs from a tri-axle to six-axle truck and dog tipper combinations.

“While having existing PBS designs has its advantages in the way that we could go straight into production, saving time with no engineering or pre-approval period needed. At MaxiTRANS one of our greatest beliefs is understanding our customer’s specific requirements first before recommending a solution that is fit for purpose and that will deliver the best return,” Mr Jenkins said.

Adding that it is one of the reasons why more customers come to MaxiTRANS to design and build their PBS combinations.

“We have an in-house team of engineers dedicated specifically to PBS. It is this investment and expertise that delivers great benefits to our customers, allowing MaxiTRANS to design a combination that will give them greater payload and greater freight efficiencies for their business,” Mr Jenkins said.

Today, the Hamlex White range is accessible throughout the national MaxiTRANS dealer network with the backing of its national parts and service aftermarket support.

“Knowing that customers have local support available to them, no matter where they are around Australia, means we can address the customers’ needs right away, allowing them to get on with what they do best – delivering the needs of our nation. We value our customers’ support too and they are the number 1 reason why we can proudly sit here today and reflect on all the accomplishments Hamlex White has made over the past 25 years. We look forward with great excitement at what the future looks like for Hamlex White.”