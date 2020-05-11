Hall’s Transport Repairs joins Penske dealer network

PENSKE Australia welcomed the highly-regarded Hall’s Transport Repairs to its extensive dealer network.

Servicing the Dubbo region, Hall’s Transport Repairs will provide parts and service functions and warranty support for the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck and Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands.

Boasting a proven track record in delivering outstanding customer service and technical expertise, backed by an impressive parts department, Hall’s Transport Repairs has taken care of the Dubbo community for almost 15 years.

Hall’s Transport Repairs managing director Richard Hall said the company was excited to join Penske.

“We pride ourselves on supplying high quality products and services to our customers, and this partnership means that we can give customers the support and service that they require to keep their vehicles on the road and further build on the foundations of our business,” he said.

“It also allows us to introduce new customers to our company and to maintain a competitive and extensive spare parts range.”

Recently appointed, Hall’s Transport Repairs is located at 10 Richard Ryan Place, Dubbo NSW and can be contacted on (02) 6882 6060.

Accordingly, Hartwigs has ceased its representation of the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck and Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands in the Dubbo region.