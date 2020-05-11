Menu
Subscribe
Login
News

Hall’s Transport Repairs joins Penske dealer network

11th May 2020 11:42 AM

PENSKE Australia welcomed the highly-regarded Hall’s Transport Repairs to its extensive dealer network.

Servicing the Dubbo region, Hall’s Transport Repairs will provide parts and service functions and warranty support for the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck and Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands.

Boasting a proven track record in delivering outstanding customer service and technical expertise, backed by an impressive parts department, Hall’s Transport Repairs has taken care of the Dubbo community for almost 15 years.

Hall’s Transport Repairs managing director Richard Hall said the company was excited to join Penske.

“We pride ourselves on supplying high quality products and services to our customers, and this partnership means that we can give customers the support and service that they require to keep their vehicles on the road and further build on the foundations of our business,” he said.

“It also allows us to introduce new customers to our company and to maintain a competitive and extensive spare parts range.”

Recently appointed, Hall’s Transport Repairs is located at 10 Richard Ryan Place, Dubbo NSW and can be contacted on (02) 6882 6060.

Accordingly, Hartwigs has ceased its representation of the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck and Bus, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands in the Dubbo region.

penske australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truckie denied access to toilet facilities

        Truckie denied access to toilet facilities

        News THE ATA is calling on Sika Australia to “Keep them Open”, after confirmation the company is refusing truck driver access to on-site toilet facilities.

        Big discounts on new cars as market tanks

        Big discounts on new cars as market tanks

        Motoring COVID-19 induced lockdown and that has put buyers at an advantage.

        Comparison test: Australia’s best family off-roader

        Comparison test: Australia’s best family off-roader

        Motoring These three ute-based vehicles combine the best of both worlds.

        Truck plunges off bridge near Rockhampton, killing driver

        Truck plunges off bridge near Rockhampton, killing driver

        News A truck driver has died after his rig plunged off a bridge