Hackers target Australian trucking giant

TRANSPORT giant Toll was the target of a ransomware attack, which led to their decision to isolate and disable some of their systems, the company has confirmed.

In an updated statement on its website yesterday, Toll said there was no evidence to suggest any personal data had been lost.

"We are continuing to undertake a thorough investigation and we're working around the clock to restore normal services at the earliest opportunity," the statement read.

Toll said it became aware of the issue on Friday, January 31, moved quickly to disable the relevant systems and begin an investigation to understand the cause and put measures in place to deal with it.

Staff have been working "around the clock" to mitigate the impact and ensure customers can continue to access services, although some were experiencing delay or disruptions.

Toll said it had referred the matter to the appropriate bodies for criminal investigation.

While the MyToll online booking platform has been temporarily disabled, parcels customers can book deliveries by calling our contact centres: