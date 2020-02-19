Great news for Queensland truckies

THE Palaszczuk Government is unlocking $70 million of a $1 billion road safety investment across Queensland, supporting a total of more than 800 new jobs.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said this year Queenslanders will see the start of the Palaszczuk Government’s biggest-ever program of road upgrades.

“Queensland businesses, tradies and contractors are gearing up for a four-year jobs bonanza, with more than 21,500 jobs up for grabs,” Mr Bailey said.

“The Palaszczuk Government invests in roads and jobs and upgrades vital public transport networks, unlike the LNP who cut more than half-a-billion dollars from Queensland roads and sacked 700 road builders and 1,700 Queensland Rail staff,” he said.

More than $600,000 has been allocated to the Electorate of Cook, including $466,000 to upgrade the T-junction on the Mossman-Daintree Road and the intersection of Bamboo Creek Road and install a new warning sign.

Member for Cook Cynthia Lui said the investment is great news for tradies, local economies and drivers right across our state.

“We’re not only upgrading roads in our communities but assisting with jobs growth as part of this year’s $1 billion road maintenance program,” Ms Lui said.

Investments in Cook include:

“This is about the Palaszczuk Government making improvements that go towards keeping drivers and pedestrians safe, while also making sure people get to where they need to go quicker and on time,” Ms Lui said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is heavily committed to investing in roads, jobs and upgrades that are vital to public transport networks.

Other major projects getting underway in 2020 include:

$1 billion for the Bruce Highway upgrade from Cooroy to Curra Section D – 576 jobs

$1 billion for the M1 upgrade from Varsity Lakes to Tugun near the NSW border – 837 jobs

$662 million for a Bruce Highway upgrade from Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way – 664 jobs

$481 million for a Bruce Highway upgrade from Edmonton to Gordonvale in Cairns – 466 jobs

$749 million for an M1 and busway upgrade at Logan – 721 jobs

$712 million for a Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A upgrade – 760 jobs

$550 million for a Sunshine Coast rail upgrade – 333 jobs

$301 million for a Bruce Highway upgrade at Maroochydore Road and Mons Road interchanges – 382 jobs

$110 million for a Mackay Northern Access upgrade – 154 jobs

$150 million for a Bruce Highway interchange upgrade at Deception Bay – 270 jobs

$44.5 million for a Springfield Central park ‘n’ ride upgrade – 44 jobs

