Rod Hannifey says we need to work together.
News

Government failed us in facilities

25th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

ROAD safety advocate Rod Hannifey asked truck drivers and caravanners to work together to come up with a solution to the crisis truckies face in regards to parking.

He said: “We cannot make this a war between two groups who live on and who must share the road.”

Ivor Nelson said his first thought was that this debate showed how much various governments had failed – and continued to fail – in providing adequate amenities.

“Plenty spruik the benefits of tourism but infrastructure fails to be provided,” he said.

Driver Glen Piper agreed we could all “share the road better”, although said it seemed to be entirely one sided as working truckies were the ones that needed to be “patient and make concessions to these inconsiderate caravan idiots”.

“Where is the return on ‘sharing’ going our way, when they keep growing in number and continue to take up our parking spaces, hold us up for inordinate amounts of time without any attempt to get us around or pull over, driving ridiculously slowly because they have no skill or confidence in what they’re doing?”

