Get trucks ready for Oaklands comp

MAKE sure your rigs are shined up and looking their best because the Oaklands Truck show is on again in 2020.

Organisers said with the huge success of the 2019 show, they had no other option but to go around again.

“We are happy to announce that we have added more categories this year for trucks, cars, utes and motorbikes as well as some extra cash up for grabs,” organisers told Big Rigs.

“The two major additions to the truck categories is Runner Up of the Show, which will picked by the committee and Runner Up of Light on the Hill.”

Light on the Hill is held every year in memory of Dean Edmunds, who was a hard working committee member and sponsor.

He was also one of the Oaklands Truck Show judges but tragically passed away last year.

Saturday is our main show day with cars, utes and bike presentations held that night.

Entertainment by Catch 22 will cap of the night and truck presentations will be held on Sunday.

The committee will also be inducting two members into their Hall of Fame this year.

“We are looking forward to a fun filled weekend with entertainment for all ages, young and old,” organisers said.

Phone Jimmy on 0428 570 325 for more details.