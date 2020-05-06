Geoffrey aims to keep flag flying

IF the Ford socks he was wearing recently are any indicator, it would be fair to say that Geoffrey Hunt is a devotee of the famous ‘Blue Oval’ brand - and he may well have a good point to argue, given that his family have had an unbroken association with one of Henry Fords’ products for 78 years.

Geoffrey is the current custodian of a Ford ‘Jailbar’ which was purchased at the height of World War 2 and has overseen a full restoration of the truck which today is a visitor to club shows and historic truck runs around New South Wales, including the Lockhart Truck Show in the first week of March.

“My grandfather bought it new in 1942, the family were general carriers in the Burragorang Valley, and it was put to work as part of the war effort carting general produce into the Sydney wharves for the troops and so forth,” he explained. The Ford was in constant work as part of the family business in the years after the war until the carrying business was sold off in 1950 and the truck kept to earn its keep around the farm as Geoffrey detailed, “It didn’t do a lot of miles but it did a lot of big heavy work - I have photos of it with spuds on coming out of the Valley loaded up to roof height, it would have had 7-8 tonne on it fairly regularly.”

Geoffrey Hunt with his 1942 Jailbar … and Ford socks!

Over time the Ford was pushed into the shed and the tray used to store bagged super for a number of years until the late 1980s when the farm was sold, with Geoffrey deciding that the truck deserved to retire with dignity. “In 1989 the DMR bought the farm off the family as they needed the land for other things - I said to my Dad ‘what about the ’42?’ and he said ‘we might just scrap it’ so I said ‘I think it better take it home’ and it took a long time … I started the restoration in 2010 and got it finished in 2015,” he said.

In its time sitting in the shed the Ford had deteriorated somewhat with Geoffrey finding a donor truck to source parts, and in bringing the old truck back to life was able to use his trade skills as a panel beater to get things into shape. “The doors were rusted out and I also replaced the body - it’s an actual Army-spec Ford body which is period-correct for the timeframe - we took the cab off and tidied it up as it had a bit of rust in it, back then of course they were whacked together a bit differently to today,” he said. The truck received a new coat of green paint and as the old Flathead V8 motor was seized a replacement was sourced and rebuilt, getting an injection of a few horsepower along the way, “The chap that rebuilt the motor bored it out a bit so its up around 100 horsepower now, we pulled the diff out and also did the gearbox up, the brakes were still actually pretty good however,” he explained.

An Army-Spec Ford tray completed the project nicely.

The Ford was also overhauled with a few more modern attributes such as electric ignition and wipers and a small air conditioner to make it more practical and comfortable whilst still keeping its authenticity. With the truck hitting the road again for the first time in 2015, its first and biggest journey was to the Alice Springs Road Transport Hall of Fame Reunion. Heading back home to Mount Annan, just south of Sydney via Mt Isa, the Ford completed the 7,000-kilometre journey with only a couple of relatively minor mechanical niggles.

As a member of the Western Sydney Historical Truck Club, Geoffrey and his wife were on a round trip through southern New South Wales taking in a few events on the busy show circuit over several weekends, “We went to Gundagai last weekend and came across here to Lockhart for a few days and we will have a few days with my son at Temora before doing the show at Harden next weekend on our way home,” he said.

With a considerable family story behind the truck, Geoffrey reckons the old truck will not be going anywhere soon and will keep flying the Ford flag for some time yet, “Once the family found out about the restoration, a lot of them got on board, we will keep the old girl going- its been 78 years in the family and we will keep it in the family.”

