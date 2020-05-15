Geoff Crouch to resign as ATA chair at week's AGM

GEOFF Crouch will retire as the chair of the Australian Trucking Association at the organisation's annual general meeting on May 20.

Mr Crouch was elected as chair of the ATA in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019. He is the managing director of Ron Crouch Transport, which specialises in general and dangerous goods freight, warehousing and third party logistics.

Mr Crouch said it had been a great privilege to chair the ATA during three years of significant achievement.

"I am especially proud of the master code of industry practice, which the ATA developed with the Australian Logistics Council. The NHVR formally registered the code under the Heavy Vehicle National Law as evidence for the courts and the industry of the safety measures that are reasonably practicable," Mr Crouch said.

"During my time as chair, the ATA redeveloped our travelling road safety exhibition and renamed it SafeT360. My board colleagues and I took the evidence-based decision to change the focus of the truck from primary school students to 16-25 year olds: the most vulnerable group of road users.

"The ATA was able to continue improving its relationships and engagements in Parliament House with both the Government and the Opposition.

"I was also able to turn the ATA's focus to mental health issues, with the formation of our mental health and wellbeing committee.

"I am looking forward to continuing my personal work on mental health as a director of Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds, an independent organisation that will develop a national approach to mental health and wellbeing for the entire transport and logistics industry."

Mr Crouch added that he'd like to thank all of the ATA's directors and councillors for their support, and in particular his immediate past chair, Noelene Watson, and vice chairs, David Smith and Austin Vella.

"To ATA CEO Ben Maguire and his wonderful team of dedicated staff: my sincere thank you for your professionalism and dedication to making the Australian trucking industry better and safer."

Mr Crouch will remain a member of the ATA board and its council.