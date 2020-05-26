Gentle giant loves his Mack Trident

KNOWN as a gentle giant, enthusiastic truckie Rob Pulman drives a Mack Trident for Camm Quarries and was delivering fill from Illich Park in Townsville to a dump when Big Rigs saw him.

The 45-year-old Rob has been a truck driver for 25 years and with the company for 18 months.

Originally from New Zealand, Rob was born in the Bay of Plenty area in the Land of the Long White Cloud and loves Australia.

“This is a really good job and I get to meet many great people,” he said.

Rob’s favourite roadhouse is the Gold City Puma at Charters Towers and he said there were many bad roads in Queensland.

“But one I do like driving on is the Hervey’s Range Road which goes past Army High Range. It is really wide in parts,” he said.

Outside work, Ron likes bikes and fishing at many locations some of which he was coy about sharing.

“I do catch some bream off the Strand and fish at the reef and also some mud crabs in creeks,” he said.

One previous job Rob enjoyed was for Laudham Park Trading Company when he was behind the wheel of a Kenworth 904 hauling material around Queensland.

“Back in New Zealand the distances driven are a lot less than here in Australia,” he said.