Generous truckies continue to help shattered communties

Nicole from NLA Trucking and Reed Cranes & Transport. Inc Tarrant Logistics did what they could to help out.

WE PUT the call out yesterday to find our who our "Road Angels" are and we are blown away with how many of you are putting your hands up and doing what you can.

Here's a few more:

NLA Trucking and Reed Cranes and Transport Inc Tarrant Logistics

Nicole Leanne, owner of NLA Trucking from Victoria, came across a post on Facebook from Bree Carrigg from Somerville CFA who was looking for someone to help transport a load of donations to Omeo for animals hurt in the bushfires.

Nicole wanted to get involved because she felt sorry for the animals as people were able to "get out of there but animals can't".

She put her hand up to help, saying she'd donate the use of her trucks and all of a sudden three days later there were two truck loads full - and the donations just kept coming.

Wildlife donations: Donations to take for wildlife evacuated because of the bushfires.

"I ended up calling one of my friends - Matt Reed from Reed Cranes and Transport, to help out because we didn't have enough to be able to transport it all," she said.

"He gave us three of us his trucks and eight of his staff to help. He literally saved the day."

Nicole said the 21 pallets included cat, dog and wildlife food, medical supplies for animals, as well as hay, dog bedding, blankets, cages and water.

Nicole, who was a truck driver and started her own business, NLA Trucking, three years ago, said it was the first time she'd been involved with a fundraiser like this and was keen to try and make a difference.

The team at Plummers Freight are doing amazing work.

Plummers Freight in Albury

Troy Harris wrote to us to tell us all about the good work that Nick and the team at Plummers Freight in Albury are doing.

"They have gone above and beyond to help the border region in times of crisis," he said.

"They are moving freight - food and water and basic supplies to cut off communities for six days straight.

"As well as working with the community o organise so many donations from people as far as Benalla, who managed to get a rigid load to Albury and a flat top to Traralgon."

Another proud member of the trucking community, Peter Rolls-Jones also wrote to us praising Nick's efforts.

"These two guys made it as easy as possible for people to donate. Their activities on Facebook kept the needs present in the public mind," he said.

"The regular updates on the evacuation centres needs continued to inspire the public to give more than just cash.

"For a small business owner who schedule two weeks off a year, he has sacrificed his trucks, diesel, and precious time with family to help those in our community who have lost so much.

"Admirable and inspirational people."

Trailer Safe Global

The team at Trailer Safe Global have donated the use of their truck and trailer for bushfire relief. They said on Facebook they are taking as many loads as needed to the affected areas.

Truckie Dale McCleary helped organise deliveries to the South Coast and Batemans Bay.

Truckie Aaron Reid is challenging other drivers to do what he's doing - donating one cent for every kilometre he drives this week.

"Let's face it I'm only good for about 2500km a week these days, but every bit helps," he said.

"One cent isn't a hell of a lot to sacrifice compared to all the brave fireys risking life and limb to keep the reset of the population safe. So get on board and help me in doing our bit."

You can join the cause here.

Let us know about truckies doing good by emailing kate.dodd@bigrigs.com.au.