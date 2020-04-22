Menu
Subscribe
Login
People are calling up Mortlake Roadhouse and paying for truckies meals.
People are calling up Mortlake Roadhouse and paying for truckies meals.
News

Generous Aussies pay for truckies meals

Kate Dodd
22nd Apr 2020 9:46 AM

THE world has never seen a crisis quite like COVID-19, but despite the challenges the virus brings, something amazing is happening too and Mortlake Roadhouse owner Dion Symons can't quite believe it.

The public are finally giving truck drivers the respect and acknowledgement they deserve.

Not just that though - people are now ringing up roadhouses and anonymously paying for truck drivers meals.

Dion, the owner of the popular south-west Victorian roadhouse, said since the outbreak had happened he had a number of people calling up, from all around the country, asking to pay for drivers' meals.

He said he's never seen anything like it before.

"We've had people ringing up and paying for meals - but they're for specific people, people that they know. This is different because they just want a truckie to enjoy a meal, it doesn't matter who they are," Dion said.

"I think they are doing it because they don't want us [roadhouses] to go without [making sales] and they are understanding that trucks are the be all and end all, especially in this situation."

He's been acknowledging each and every person who does so, keeping them anonymous, but the most recent donor struck a chord.

Mortlake's truckie room is named Don's Den, after a Mckibbins Livestock driver who supported the roadhouse a "bloody lot" over the years and sadly died of cancer.

"His daughter, out of the blue, rang up and was another person who kindly paid over the phone for a few truckies to have meals," Dion said.

"Your kindness has been used up and I just wanted to say to her it was greatly appreciated by them all and also myself.

"Keep on keeping on everyone and thanks for the support."

Have you paid for a driver's meal or know of another roadhouse that is experiencing something similar?

Email editor@bigrigs.com.au.

coronavirustransport covid19 pandemic mortlake roadhouse roadhouse road transport industry
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Visual inspections continue, RBT calibration relaxed

        Visual inspections continue, RBT calibration relaxed

        News THE NHVR has granted a temporary relaxation of calibration requirements for roller-brake testing (RBT) equipment.

        Truckie injured after truck hits tree

        Truckie injured after truck hits tree

        News The truckie was seriously injured

        Essential work like this doesn’t stop because of COVID-19

        Essential work like this doesn’t stop because of COVID-19

        News Target Transport Services keep the roads moving

        This is the perfect job for me

        This is the perfect job for me

        News OUTBACK-based 29 year-old Anthony Eldridge never had an ambition to be a road train...