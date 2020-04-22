Generous Aussies pay for truckies meals

THE world has never seen a crisis quite like COVID-19, but despite the challenges the virus brings, something amazing is happening too and Mortlake Roadhouse owner Dion Symons can't quite believe it.

The public are finally giving truck drivers the respect and acknowledgement they deserve.

Not just that though - people are now ringing up roadhouses and anonymously paying for truck drivers meals.

Dion, the owner of the popular south-west Victorian roadhouse, said since the outbreak had happened he had a number of people calling up, from all around the country, asking to pay for drivers' meals.

He said he's never seen anything like it before.

"We've had people ringing up and paying for meals - but they're for specific people, people that they know. This is different because they just want a truckie to enjoy a meal, it doesn't matter who they are," Dion said.

"I think they are doing it because they don't want us [roadhouses] to go without [making sales] and they are understanding that trucks are the be all and end all, especially in this situation."

He's been acknowledging each and every person who does so, keeping them anonymous, but the most recent donor struck a chord.

Mortlake's truckie room is named Don's Den, after a Mckibbins Livestock driver who supported the roadhouse a "bloody lot" over the years and sadly died of cancer.

"His daughter, out of the blue, rang up and was another person who kindly paid over the phone for a few truckies to have meals," Dion said.

"Your kindness has been used up and I just wanted to say to her it was greatly appreciated by them all and also myself.

"Keep on keeping on everyone and thanks for the support."

Have you paid for a driver's meal or know of another roadhouse that is experiencing something similar?

Email editor@bigrigs.com.au.