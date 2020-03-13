Gemfields truckie says road rules obstruct business

A SAPPHIRE cattle trucking business owner has been trying to get approval from his local council to drive road trains in the Gemfields for six years.

The most direct route from Rubyvale to Capella and Clermont is not rated for trucks above B-doubles, so truck drivers are forced to drive an extra 70km through Emerald.

Barry Sloan, who owns Sloans Livestock and Machinery, is one of the many owners frustrated with unnecessary road regulations in the area.

He told the Central Queensland News that every time he gets called to a job in Clermont, it's "extra time and money."

"I don't see any justification for why they don't give us a permit for that road."

He told the Emerald paper that he considered the road safe and felt regulations divert heavy traffic through Emerald, creating noise and hazards for drivers and pedestrians there.

According to the Central Queensland News, Central Highlands Regional Council, believes vehicle combinations larger than B-doubles would damage the road and be "a significant risk to public safety".

Council said use by larger combinations was likely to cause premature damage to the road infrastructure and all applications for permits to take heavy vehicle combinations larger than that were managed by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.