Gateway Mwy lane closed after serious truck crash

A TRUCK has careered off the Gateway Mwy and down an embankment causing a second day of massive delays for Brisbane motorists.

The crash occurred at Eight Mile Plains about 12.20pm, blocking one lane of the Gateway Motorway before Logan Rd are sparking heavy traffic congestion northbound towards Rochedale.

A 10-year-old and her dad have been taken to hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver's condition is not known at this stage.

Queensland Police are advising of heavy delays.

READ MORE AT THE COURIER MAIL