Judge John North found Teremoana “Tere” Tekii not guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death over the crash in February 2018.
News

Garbage truck driver found not guilty

8th May 2020 3:34 PM

A garbage truck driver who fatally struck a Sydney grandmother pushing a pram has been found not guilty of the most serious charge levelled against him.

The Daily Telegraph reported in the NSW District Court on Thursday, Judge John North found Teremoana "Tere" Tekii not guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death over the crash in February 2018.

A less serious back-up charge of negligent driving occasioning death is scheduled to be mentioned at his next court appearance on June 30.

Tekii, 29, was on his last job of the day when he reversed up a narrow Dee Why service road and collided with 58-year-old Hane Mathieson as she walked her two- year-old grandson.

The woman suffered extensive crushing injuries and died at the scene. Her grandson was found unharmed in his pram in a nearby driveway.

Big Rigs

