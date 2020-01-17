Menu
Md Shah Newaz outside the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday.
News

Garbage truck driver in court over death

17th Jan 2020 1:53 PM

THE garbage truck driver allegedly involved in a crash that killed Humpty Doo mother Trish Bartlett last year has faced court for the first time charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Md Shah Newaz, 31, did not enter a plea during the short hearing in the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday and speaking outside court, his lawyer, Ray Murphy, said he was yet to see the evidence against his client.

Ms Bartlett was killed when a Cleanaway rubbish truck collided with her hatchback on McMillans Rd in Knuckey Lagoon on July 30.

Police allege Newaz was driving the truck at the time and was responsible for the crash.

At the time, police alleged the truck was heading to the Shoal Bay tip in an inbound lane when it crashed into two other vehicles and then travelled into the other lane where it struck the hatchback.

Newaz will return to court on March 18 for a further mention.

