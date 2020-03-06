Garbage driver cops $1682 fine after rubbish lands on police car

The truck was found to be “dangerously defective”.

RUBBISH flying out of a travelling garbage truck alerted police to what they described as a “dangerously defective” vehicle and led to the driver being fined $1682.

Police first saw the truck with its bin lid open on Victoria St at Wetherill Park on March 4 at 1.10pm and suspected it exceeded the allowed maximum height of 4.3m.

Unluckily for the driver too, garbage flew out of the open bin and some of it landed on the highway patrol vehicle, becoming lodged within its windscreen wipers.

At the inspection station police and RMS officers inspected the vehicle and found several issues including the driver’s seatbelt being non-compliant, inoperative headlights and excessive suspension componentry wear.

Police said they discovered the nearside axle leaf spring wrapper was completely detached from the remaining leaf packs, axle 4 right side completely deflated, the loading area of the bin lid stuck open, and inoperative causing the vehicle to exceed 4.3m in height.

The bin, rails which connect the bin to the chassis were cracked on both sides.

The vehicle was major defected and the driver, an owner subcontractor was issued: