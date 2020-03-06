Menu
Subscribe
Login
The truck was found to be “dangerously defective”.
The truck was found to be “dangerously defective”.
News

Garbage driver cops $1682 fine after rubbish lands on police car

6th Mar 2020 9:46 AM

RUBBISH flying out of a travelling garbage truck alerted police to what they described as a “dangerously defective” vehicle and led to the driver being fined $1682.

Police first saw the truck with its bin lid open on Victoria St at Wetherill Park on March 4 at 1.10pm and suspected it exceeded the allowed maximum height of 4.3m.

Unluckily for the driver too, garbage flew out of the open bin and some of it landed on the highway patrol vehicle, becoming lodged within its windscreen wipers.

At the inspection station police and RMS officers inspected the vehicle and found several issues including the driver’s seatbelt being non-compliant, inoperative headlights and excessive suspension componentry wear.

Police said they discovered the nearside axle leaf spring wrapper was completely detached from the remaining leaf packs, axle 4 right side completely deflated, the loading area of the bin lid stuck open, and inoperative causing the vehicle to exceed 4.3m in height.

The bin, rails which connect the bin to the chassis were cracked on both sides.

The vehicle was major defected and the driver, an owner subcontractor was issued:

  • Drive heavy vehicle fail to comply with dimension requirements – Minor Risk ($336 no demerit points)
  • Drive heavy vehicle not comply loading requirements minor risk ($336 no demerit points)
  • Use heavy vehicle seatbelt defective ($336 3 demerit points)
  • Use heavy vehicle that is unsafe ($674 no demerit points)
garbage truck nsw police force truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Major rain event ‘not over yet’

        Major rain event ‘not over yet’

        Weather Forecasters have said we’re only “halfway through” the sodden conditions that have affected seven states with more rain expected on the east coast.

        Volvo takes gold in heavy-duty sales race

        Volvo takes gold in heavy-duty sales race

        News Nearly a third of all the segment sales in February were accounted for by the...

        NSW transport operators hit hard by impacts of coronavirus

        NSW transport operators hit hard by impacts of coronavirus

        News Peak body calls on banks to give smaller operators a break.

        Daimler achieves gender equality accreditation

        Daimler achieves gender equality accreditation

        News Daimler to celebrate International Women’s Day with gender equality accreditation...