Fuso announces drive now, pay later offer

DOING DEALS: Fuso has great deals to help operators through the pandemic.

DEVELOPED in response to the challenging economic environment, a new Fuso drive now, pay later offer means customers who purchase selected models can benefit from a 90-day repayment-free period.

Eligible customers can defer payments for two months, while Fuso will pay the third monthly payment on their behalf. Terms and conditions apply to the offer, which is valid for 2020-plate Shogun, Rosa and selected Fighter models purchased before July 31.

Fuso customers also benefit from a five-year warranty that applies across the range. Covering the trucks and Rosa bus for five years or between 200,000km and 500,000km depending on the model, whichever comes first, the generous standard warranty gives owners added peace of mind in a tough economic climate.

Fuso Truck and Bus Senior Manager, Michael Weber, said the Drive Now - Pay Later offer was designed to help customers get on with business.

“With our long service intervals, industry leading warranty and sharp parts and service pricing, Fuso trucks already make great business sense,” he said.

“However, we felt that giving our customers a 90-day payment-free period would help them further reduce their outlay and help build momentum.”

Customers who purchase now may also qualify for the federal government’s Backing Business Investment stimulus package that offers instant asset write-offs or 50 per cent accelerated depreciation deductions for applicable purchases.

If customers do not need to take advantage of the Drive Now - Pay Later offer, they can take up a separate offer for 2019-model Fuso trucks, which includes offer for two years of free servicing if the trucks are purchased before June 30.

The free servicing model provides the Best Basic service plan for two years or select amount of kilometres depending on the model (conditions apply).

Fuso Financial is also able to offer customers a range of financial truck ownership solutions including a popular program called Agility Guaranteed Buy-Back.

It guarantees the future value of the truck based on the selected term and kilometre allowance and means that when the agreement comes to end the customer has the option to trade-in, retain or return the truck to Fuso Financial at the guaranteed future value amount.

Service plans give customers the assurance that their vehicles are serviced by factory-trained technicians using genuine parts and lubricants in order to remain in top condition. Under the current service plan offer, customers also have the option of upgrading to the Complete Service Plan at a reduced rate.

For full terms and conditions regarding of offers visit Fuso.com.au.