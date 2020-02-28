Funding secured to expand Smithfield upgrade

Development continues on the Smithfield bypass road development, with roadworks near the McGregor Road roundabout. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

ADDITIONAL funding has been secured to expand Cairns’ much-anticipated Smithfield Bypass project.

During a visit to inspect piling works, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Member for Barron River Craig Crawford announced the Palaszczuk Government project’s scope would be expanded to Skyrail Drive.

The expansion will include four lanes along Cairns’ Western Arterial Road to Caravonica State Primary School, plus investigation of the installation of new traffic lights at the intersection with Skyrail Drive and Cairns Western Arterial Road intersection.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to lock in these additional works as part of the Smithfield Bypass upgrade,” Mr Crawford said.

“It means our roads can cope with the growth of Cairns’ most popular visitor destinations.

“This project is already delivering huge benefits for our community, with 115 jobs on the go, so to see it bring about even more benefits is welcomed.”

Work is underway on the Smithfield Bypass PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Mr Bailey acknowledged Mr Crawford’s lobbying on behalf of the community and said an additional $12 million would now go towards the bypass.

“The Palaszczuk Government is rolling out more than $1.45 billion in roads and transport for the far north, and it’s important that we continue to listen to the community as we build new roads,” Mr Bailey said.

“That builds on close to $1 billion delivered by the Palaszczuk Government for Far North roads, transport and ports since 2015, including Stage 2 of the Southern Access project, Bill Fulton Bridge and the first stage of sealing on the Cape’s Peninsula Developmental Road.

“Once complete, the Smithfield Bypass together with other major projects like the Cairns Southern Access and Peninsula Development Road projects will have huge benefits for local families, businesses and the region’s thriving tourism industry.”